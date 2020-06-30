Local News
J.C. Hill drive through graduation ceremony brings cheers, laughter and smiles

June 30, 2020 37 views

By Donna Duric Writer Nothing can stop Six Nations kids from celebrating their graduations this year – especially the grade eight grads from J.C. Hill. Like everything else this year, the J.C. Hill graduation ceremony was a little different due to Covid-19 but that didn’t stop dozens of grade eight students, teachers and staff from enjoying the unique physical distancing celebration with cheers, laughter and pride. Driving through the parking lot in their vehicles one by one, grads pulled up to the front of the school to accept their diplomas from masked teachers and staff while proud parents loudly honked their horns. Music played from loudspeakers and sparkly purple and silver decorations congratulating 2020 grads adorned the front of the school. Smiles were plastered on the faces of clearly excited…

