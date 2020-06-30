Local News
Meth, Fentanyl found during police stop on Six Nations

June 30, 2020 48 views

Two people, including an Ohsweken man, are facing several charges after police discovered drugs in their vehicle during a stop on Second Line Road at Mohawk Road. Six Nations Police stopped a Pontiac Vibe on June 23, saying they knew the driver was involved in previous drug activity. The Pontiac was operating as a local taxi. There was a female passenger in the vehicle. Police said the taxi made several stops, in short durations, with only one apparent cab fare transaction during these stops. Police stopped the vehicle for suspicion of drug trafficking and arrested both the driver and female passenger for possession for the purpose of trafficking During the arrest, police seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin. Brian Smith, 50, of Ohsweken, is facing the following charges: – Possession of…

