Rainbow greets social distancing Ride For Pride Six Nations

June 30, 2020 30 views

By Donna Duric Writer Felecia Faith was amazed at the turnout of support for the first RideforPRIDE event held on Six Nations on June 24. The event, meant to celebrate gay pride month, which takes place throughout the month of June, saw dozens of Six Nations community members ride their bikes across the reserve in support of the LGBTQ2S community. Faith said the idea to hold a ride through the community came to her after realizing nothing was held on Six Nations for gay pride month this year, especially in light of Covid-19, but a bike ride was a good way to ensure social distancing while getting the message across. “It was coming to the end of pride month and we didn’t really have anything at Six Nations,” said Faith,…

