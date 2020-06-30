Local News
Six Nations Elected Council calls for Police Commission chair resignation

June 30, 2020 53 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC)could be facing a lawsuit after calling for the immediate resignation of Six Nations Police Commission Chair Steve Williams without providing grounds. In a press release sent out Wednesday, elected council said, “We want to ensure accountability and transparency and make it clear that there can be no conflict of interest, or perceived or otherwise in such important roles. This action speaks to good governance and to the future sustainability of our institutions who serve the community.” The statement continued, “As we move forward, it is important that we have the trust of the community that we will make difficult decisions in order to develop and build stronger services in our community.” The press release did not say why they were calling…

