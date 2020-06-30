Local News
ticker

Transfer station to open beginning of July

June 30, 2020 33 views
The waste transfer station is divided into sections depending on the type of waste visitors wish to drop off. (Photo by Donna Duric)

By Donna Duric Writer The long-awaited Six Nations transfer station is set to begin operation at the site of the old Six Nations landfill at the beginning of July, putting an end to 20 years of waste disposal woes in the community. Six Nations is poised to begin transferring waste to the Niagara region at $71 per tonne beginning in July. The waste transfer station on Fourth Line Road was originally set to begin operating in February 2020 but numerous change orders had delayed the project. Aecon-Six Nations built the transfer station at a cost of $7,500,389.60. Indigenous Services Canada funded the project. The new waste transfer station comes after a study found that the existing landfill site had exceeded its capacity and engagement with the community determined that they…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

B.C. introduces temporary outdoor job program for youth up to age 29 

June 30, 2020 17

VICTORIA-The British Columbia government has launched a program aimed at creating work for 15-to-29-year-old youth in…

Read more
Grade eight grads from J.C. Hill celebrated with a festive drive-through graduation ceremony, some decorating their trucks and honking their horns through the parking lot.
Local News

J.C. Hill drive through graduation ceremony brings cheers, laughter and smiles

June 30, 2020 33

By Donna Duric Writer Nothing can stop Six Nations kids from celebrating their graduations this year…

Read more