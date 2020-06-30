Transfer station to open beginning of July

By Donna Duric Writer The long-awaited Six Nations transfer station is set to begin operation at the site of the old Six Nations landfill at the beginning of July, putting an end to 20 years of waste disposal woes in the community. Six Nations is poised to begin transferring waste to the Niagara region at $71 per tonne beginning in July. The waste transfer station on Fourth Line Road was originally set to begin operating in February 2020 but numerous change orders had delayed the project. Aecon-Six Nations built the transfer station at a cost of $7,500,389.60. Indigenous Services Canada funded the project. The new waste transfer station comes after a study found that the existing landfill site had exceeded its capacity and engagement with the community determined that they…



