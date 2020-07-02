Brant County Health Unit urges precaution during heat wave

Safety and precaution urged during heat warning

BRANTFORD, ON – The public is urged to take precautions as the Medical Officer of Health for the Brant County Health Unit has issued a heat warning, effective July 2, 2020 until further notice. A heat warning is issued when Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts a maximum daily temperature higher than 31 degrees Celsius during the day and a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius during the evening, or a humidex higher than 40 degrees Celsius. The alert will remain in effect until a cancellation notice is issued.

Everyone is at risk from extreme heat, especially older adults, infants and young children, people who work or exercise in the heat and those with certain chronic medical conditions. Symptoms of heat-related illness may include: extreme thirst and decreased urination, dizziness or fainting, rapid breathing, vomiting, and rapid heartbeat. If you or someone you know is experiencing any of the above symptoms, seek medical attention immediately. Also, please check on friends, family and neighbours frequently during heat events, and even after the weather cools off, as they may still feel negative health impacts as a result of the heat.

Prevention, Treatment and Safety Tips:

Seek shelter in a cool shaded place

Sit or lie down and apply cool water to your face

Drink water every fifteen to twenty minutes, stay in the shade as much as possible and apply sunscreen lotion and UVA and/or wear UVB protected sunglasses if you must be outdoors

Never leave a child or pet in a parked vehicle

Avoid extreme physical activity outdoors during while the heat warning is in effect

Wear a hat and loose-fitting clothing

Take a cool bath/shower or cool down with wet towels

Avoid heavy meals and using your oven

Keep electric lights turned off, and window coverings (such as curtains & blinds) closed

City Facilities and Public Amenities during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response

We are pleased to advise that the City’s 3 Splash Pads will reopen tomorrow Friday, July 3, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with operational changes and strict preventative measures in place. A portalet and hand washing /sanitizing station will be available. Visitors are reminded to obey all posted signage and onsite staff attendants at each of the following locations:

Harmony Square (12-person maximum, 15-minute time limit per turn)

Bridlepath Park (12-person maximum, 15-minute time limit per turn)

Mohawk Park (15-person maximum, 15-minute time limit per turn)

Additional reopening plans for other City facilities will be announced publicly as soon as they are finalized. As the health and safety of the public and City staff remains the City of Brantford’s top priority, we appreciate the public’s understanding while we work to ensure that openings of any City facilities or public amenities are conducted in consultation with public health officials, as safely and thoughtfully as possible.

For more information regarding how to stay safe during a heat wave, please contact Public Health at (519) 753-4937 or visit the Brant County Health Unit website.

