Brantford Police urging parents and caregivers to monitor children’s portable devices

BRANTFORD- Brantford City Police are warning parents and caregivers to monitor children with portable devices after a citizen intercepted a conversation Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at approximately 4:30 p.m. between an unknown adult male inappropriately communicating with a child over a portable device.

The Brantford Police Service said they received a report from a concerned citizen advising an unknown, adult male had been inappropriately communicating with a young child over a portable device and using the language “big daddy”.

The citizen intercepted a conversation between the adult and child, police said, which indicated the child had been encouraged to meet the adult in a park near a port-a-pottie for an unknown reason. Officers attended Cedarland Park and searched the area however neither party were located.

The Branford Police Service is asking that the community be made aware of this incident. Any parents or caregivers who have children with portable devices are asked to monitor the transmissions as a result of current concerns for child safety.

The Brantford Police Service is encouraging parents to educate their children about age-appropriate messages and to remind them to not meet with strangers.

The Brantford Police Service is continuing to investigate this incident and would ask anyone with information to please contact Detective Christine McCallum at the Brantford Police Service 519-756-7050 ext 2269.

