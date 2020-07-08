Ontario First Nations face major revenue loss with casino closures

By Lynda Powless and Donna Duric Ontario First Nations are facing a major drop in gaming revenues next year as a result of the closure of Ontario casinos during the worldwide pandemic. Ontario First Nations Limited Partnership (OFNLP) president Steve Williams said First Nations across Ontario could lose up to 50% of their annual gaming funds as a result of COVID-19’s negative impact on gaming funds across the province. There has been no announcement on when Ontario casinos will re-open. “The casino shut down will hurt a lot of communities. That’s why we are warning them now to plan for next year,” said Williams. He said “Our community leaders should be very concerned about a major drop in gaming revenue next year,” he told Turtle Island News. He said the…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice