Local News
Slider

Provinces, money, barriers to new Indigenous child welfare systems

July 8, 2020 51 views
Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller and Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde signed an agreement in Ottawa Tuesday to keep implementing Bill C-92, which recognizes the inherent right Indigenous communities have to control child-welfare programs for their own children.

Provinces pose challenge to Indigenous child welfare reform: Bellegarde OTTAWA-National Chief Perry Bellegarde says provincial governments that want to cling to their jurisdiction over child welfare are the biggest barrier to implementing new legislation giving Indigenous communities control over their children’s well-being. Bellegarde and Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller signed an agreement in Ottawa this morning that is the next step forward in implementing Bill C-92. The bill passed in the last Parliament and took effect Jan. 1, setting national standards for Indigenous jurisdiction over child and family services. However several provinces are concerned over the impact on their own roles in child-welfare programs, and Quebec is challenging the constitutionality of the bill in court. The agreement signed today is a guide for discussions between Ottawa and Indigenous governments as…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Indigenous leader Ed John pleads not guilty to historic sex charges 

July 8, 2020 41

Indigenous leader Ed John PRINCE GEORGE, B.C- An Indigenous leader and former British Columbia cabinet minister…

Read more
Daily

Indigenous lawyer appointed to prosecute human trafficking cases in Nova Scotia 

July 8, 2020 42

HALIFAX- Nova Scotia has hired its first Crown attorney dedicated to the prosecution of human trafficking…

Read more