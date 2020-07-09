Brantford Council may make it mandatory to wear face mask in indoor public spaces and transit

BRANTFORD, ON – As a member of the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Advisory Committee, the City of Brantford EOC joins our neighbouring municipalities in supporting the enactment of a proposed by-law requiring face coverings in indoor public spaces and on public transit for the protection of the health, safety and well-being of our residents and to specifically address the spread of the Novel Coronavirus, COVID-19.

Brantford City Council will consider a Report outlining information related to the use of face coverings as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19. The Report features the draft by-law that will require the wearing of face coverings in prescribed, enclosed public places, with some exceptions. The Report will be posted on the Council and Committees Calendar of the City’s website at www.brantford.ca on Friday July 10, 2020.

Councillors will consider the proposed by-law, now available for the public to view in advance at a Special City Council meeting to be held virtually on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 6 p.m.

“Despite the successes that Canadians have had in containing the virus, COVID-19 remains a serious threat,” said Brian Hutchings City of Brantford EOC Commander. “As we move towards Stage 3 and the reopening of social spaces and permitting larger gatherings, it becomes more challenging to control the spread. Continuing to practice public health measures, such as wearing masks and face coverings in indoor public spaces and public transit, provides further protection of the health, safety and well-being of residents. That’s why the EOC is recommending that City Council consider the proposed by-law to make wearing face coverings in indoor public spaces mandatory, with some exceptions.”

Brantford’s EOC emphasizes that as our community progresses through the re-opening stages, residents must continue to practice public health measures in order to avoid a resurgence of cases that has been seen in other jurisdictions in Ontario, Canada and around the world.

The Chief Medical Officer of Health for Ontario, Chief Public Health Officer for Canada and the World Health Organization have all made strong recommendations regarding the wearing of masks or face coverings, in addition to other important preventative measures such as physical distancing and regular sanitation practices.

To register as a delegation to speak to this item at Brantford City Council, please refer to the City’s website which explains the new electronic and protective processes in place as well as steps and options to provide public input.

