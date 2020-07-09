Fentanyl, cocaine, ammunition seized during drug raid in Ohsweken

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Three Six Nations people are facing numerous charges after drugs, cash and ammunition were seized during a raid at a home in the village of Ohsweken Wednesday.

Six Nations Police, armed with two search warrants, found various illegal drugs and made several arrests at two locations July 8.

The first search warrant was at a home on Pine Crescent in Ohsweken. Police arrested three people in the home. A second location was searched but no further arrests were made. Police did not reveal where the second location was.

Items seized during the investigation include: Fentanyl, cocaine, eight firearms (two reported stolen), ammunition, debt list, digital scale, cell phones, laptops, a gun safe, cash safes, drug packaging and an undisclosed amount of Canadian cash.

Three Six Nations people are facing a host of charges in relation to the raid.

Richard Arthur Bomberry, 33, of Ohsweken, is charged with:

– Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

– Possession of Cocaine

– Possession of Fentanyl

– Possession Over $5,000

– Possession Under $5,000 X2

– Operation Motor Vehicle While Prohibited X2

– Firearm Possession while Prohibited

– Fail to Comply with Release Order X12

Bomberry was held for a bail hearing.

Karisa Marie Nanticoke, 31, of Ohsweken, is charged with:

– Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

– Cocaine

– Fentanyl

– Possession Over $5,000

– Possession Under $5,000 X2

Nanticoke was held for a bail hearing.

Dora May Bomberry, 35, of Ohsweken, is charged with:

– Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

– Possession Cocaine

– Possession of Fentanyl

– Possession Over $5,000

– Possession Under $5,000 X2

– Fail to Comply with Release Order Other than to Attend Court

– Disobeying Court Order

Bomberry was released on conditions and is expected in court Sept. 17, 2020.

