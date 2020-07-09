Daily
National News

Fentanyl, cocaine, ammunition seized during drug raid in Ohsweken

July 9, 2020 409 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Three Six Nations people are facing numerous charges after drugs, cash and ammunition were seized during a raid at a home in the village of Ohsweken Wednesday.

Six Nations Police, armed with two search warrants, found various illegal drugs and made several arrests at two locations July 8.

The first search warrant was at a home on Pine Crescent in Ohsweken. Police arrested three people in the home. A second location was searched but no further arrests were made. Police did not reveal where the second location was.

Items seized during the investigation include: Fentanyl, cocaine, eight firearms (two reported stolen), ammunition, debt list, digital scale, cell phones, laptops, a gun safe, cash safes, drug packaging and an undisclosed amount of Canadian cash.

Three Six Nations people are facing a host of charges in relation to the raid.

Richard Arthur Bomberry, 33, of Ohsweken, is charged with:
– Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
– Possession of Cocaine
– Possession of Fentanyl
– Possession Over $5,000
– Possession Under $5,000 X2
– Operation Motor Vehicle While Prohibited X2
– Firearm Possession while Prohibited
– Fail to Comply with Release Order X12
Bomberry was held for a bail hearing.

Karisa Marie Nanticoke, 31, of Ohsweken, is charged with:
– Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
– Cocaine
– Fentanyl
– Possession Over $5,000
– Possession Under $5,000 X2
Nanticoke was held for a bail hearing.

Dora May Bomberry, 35, of Ohsweken, is charged with:
– Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
– Possession Cocaine
– Possession of Fentanyl
– Possession Over $5,000
– Possession Under $5,000 X2
– Fail to Comply with Release Order Other than to Attend Court
– Disobeying Court Order
Bomberry was released on conditions and is expected in court Sept. 17, 2020.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Chiefs fail to get a deal on racism inquiry following meeting with N.B. premier 

July 9, 2020 30

FREDERICTON- Indigenous leaders in New Brunswick say they are losing faith in Premier Blaine Higgs and…

Read more
Daily

GRCA urges water conservation throughout the Grand River watershed

July 9, 2020 34

 The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) is urging  all water users throughout the Grand River watershed…

Read more

Leave a Reply