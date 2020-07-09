Justices rule swath of Oklahoma remains tribal reservation

Land assigned to the tribe before Oklahoma became a state and Congress never clearly eliminated the Creek Nation reservation it created in 1866.

WASHINGTON- AP-The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation, a decision that state and federal officials have warned could throw Oklahoma into chaos.

The court’s 5-4 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, means that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases against American Indian defendants in parts of Oklahoma that include most of Tulsa, the second-largest city.

The court’s ruling casts doubt on hundreds of convictions won by local prosecutors. The case, argued by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic, revolved around an appeal by an American Indian who claimed state courts had no authority to try him for a crime committed on reservation land that belongs to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

The reservation once encompassed 3 million acres (12,100 square kilometres), including most of Tulsa.

After the U.S. government forcibly moved the Creeks to Oklahoma in the 19th century, the tribe, along with the Cherokees, Seminoles, Choctaws and Chickasaws, Oklahoma’s “Five Tribes,” was allotted a reservation. Each of those reservations were later supposedly dismantled by Congress in order to create the state of Oklahoma.

The appellate court, and now the Muscogee Creek Nation, had argued that Congress never actually explicitly legislated the original Muscogee Creek reservation out of existence, and that its boundaries still apply. the U.S. Supreme Court will decide “whether the 1866 territorial boundaries of the Creek Nation within the former Indian Territory of eastern Oklahoma constitute an “Indian reservation” today,” according to court documents.

The Supreme Court, with eight justices taking part, failed to reach a decision last term when it reviewed a federal appeals court ruling in a separate case that threw out a state murder conviction and death sentence. In that case, the appeals court said the crime occurred on land assigned to the tribe before Oklahoma became a state and Congress never clearly eliminated the Creek Nation reservation it created in 1866.

On one side were lawyers representing the State of Oklahoma and the U.S. Solicitor General. On the other were lawyers representing Murphy and the Muscogee Creek Nation.

Representatives for the state of Oklahoma, who petitioned to bring the case before the Supreme Court, argued that if the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Murphy and the Muscogee Creek Nation, other cases and rulings could be challenged and the tribe’s legal system could be overwhelmed by its new jurisdictional reach.

The state has also said that the verdict could raise questions for the almost 2 million Oklahomans who now live on the eastern Oklahoma land in question, which amounts to about 3 million acres, including much of the city of Tulsa. Ruling in favor of the nation could “create the largest Indian reservation in America today” while opening the path toward reservation recognition to the four other tribes.

“Because the Creek Nation’s history parallels that of the Choctaw, Chickasaw, Seminole, and Cherokee Nations, the decision below likely renders more than 19 million acres in eastern Oklahoma ‘Indian country,’” the state argued in court filings.

The Muscogee Creek Nation argued that just because Oklahoma became a state does not necessarily mean Congress took all the legal steps to dissolve Native reservations. Though Congress “in 1901 provided for eventual dissolution of Creek government,” instead of ever dissolving the Creek Nation and government, Congress “‘continued’ the government ‘in full force and effect for all purposes,’” the nation argues in court documents.

The case the justices decided Thursday involved 71-year-old Jimcy McGirt, who is serving a 500-year prison sentence for molesting a child. Oklahoma state courts rejected his argument that his case does not belong in Oklahoma courts and that federal prosecutors should instead handle his case.

McGirt could potentially be retried in federal court, as could Patrick Murphy, who was convicted of killing a fellow tribe member in 1999 and sentenced to death. But Murphy would not face the death penalty in federal court for a crime in which prosecutors said he mutilated the victim and left him to bleed to death on the side of a country road about 80 miles southeast of Tulsa.

