Six Nations Police investigate laser pointed at airplane

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police are investigating a green laser being pointed a low flying aircraft Friday, July 10, 2020, at 9:55 PM, in the Cayuga Road area south of Sixth Line Road.

Police said theyreceived a report from air traffic control about a green laser being pointed at an inbound aircraft. The aircraft, with a south to north flight path, over Six Nations, experienced a green laser being pointed into the aircraft cockpit. The pilot said there have been repeated incidents involving the laser being pointed from the same location.

Video footage was obtained from the cockpit and forwarded to police.The video captures a view from the aircraft cockpit, while travelling at a relatively low altitude. The laser appeared to be shining from the west side of Cayuga Road south of Sixth Line Road.

Six Nations Police reminded the public the Canadian Aeronautics Act is a general prohibition against behaviour that endangers aircraft. It provides a fine of up to $100,000 and up to five (5) years in prison for interfering with the duties of a crew member as well as Criminal Code charges.The act applies to any person with a battery-operated, hand held laser in a prohibited zone 1) outside of a private dwelling and 2) without a legitimate purpose.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca

