Fentanyl, cocaine, ammunition seized during drug raid in Ohsweken

Three Six Nations people are facing numerous charges after drugs, cash and ammunition were seized during a raid at a home in the village of Ohsweken Wednesday. Six Nations Police, armed with two search warrants, found various illegal drugs and made several arrests at two locations July 8. The first search warrant was at a home on Pine Crescent in Ohsweken. Police arrested three people in the home. A second location was searched but no further arrests were made. Police did not reveal where the second location was. Items seized during the investigation include: Fentanyl, cocaine, eight firearms (two reported stolen), ammunition, debt list, digital scale, cell phones, laptops, a gun safe, cash safes, drug packaging and an undisclosed amount of Canadian cash. Three Six Nations people are facing a…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice