Migrant workers free of Covid-19 on Six Nations

By Donna Duric Writer Despite massive outbreaks of Covid-19 among migrant workers in Ontario, including several deaths, the annual influx of migrant workers tending to Six Nations crops have been Covid-free – so far. As per provincial regulations, all migrant workers who came to the province this summer were required to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in Ontario. The province exempted migrant workers, also known as temporary foreign workers (TFWs), from international travel restrictions currently in place across the country. However, like all travellers, including Canadian citizens and permanent residents, TFWs who enter Canada by air or land were required to undergo health checks and isolate for 14 days upon arrival in Canada. Despite this, almost 200 migrant workers in the Windsor area alone were diagnosed with Covid-19 in…
