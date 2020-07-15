Oka: 30 years later land dispute continues

Convoys mark 30th anniversary of Oka crisis, land dispute unchanged By Sidhartha Banerjee THE CANADIAN PRESS KANESATAKE, Que.-Slow-moving vehicles waving flags and sounding their horns marked the 30th anniversary of the Oka crisis on Saturday, with community activists urging real reconciliation and a settlement to the long-standing land claim that remains unresolved three decades later. “Land back, we want our land back, that’s part of reconciliation,’’ said Ellen Gabriel, a Mohawk activist and spokesperson for the People of the Longhouse in Kanesatake. “Giving our land back and having us part of the decision making process on what happens on our land, that’s reconciliation, and it has to be done in a decolonized framework, in a way that respects Indigenous laws, that respects the rights of the women who are the…
