Schools, sporting events, religious ceremonies to remain closed

By Donna Duric Writer As both Ontario and Six Nations discuss phased-in approaches to re-opening public life in light of Covid-19, it appears some services and activities will remain closed for the foreseeable future on the reserve – or, until “immunity protection” for Six Nations is established. That’s according to Six Nations Elected Council’s phase three re-opening plan. Council has yet to announce when it plans to move into phase three but it appears even in that phase, some activities and services will remain off-limits indefinitely. Among those are the splash pad, the skate park and blue track at the Six Nations Sports and Recreation Complex – due to their proximity to the Covid-19 testing and assessment at the Six Nations Community Hall. Sporting events, longhouse gatherings, church gatherings, schools,…
Related Posts
North Dakota tribe sues over ruling giving minerals to state
July 15, 2020 28
The creation of the lake forced the displacement of members of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation from their…
Polaris short list includes past winners Kaytranada, Lido Pimienta, Caribou
July 15, 2020 26
Indigenous indie rockers, nehiyawak of Edmonton, are in the running with the debut album “nipiy.” By…