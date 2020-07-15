Local News
Six Nations Elected Council delays response to demand for apology

July 15, 2020 79 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) was given an extension to today (Wednesday, July 15) to publically apologize to Six Nations Police Commission (SNPC) Chair Steve Williams for demanding his resignation without grounds or face a lawsuit. SNEC members were served a week ago, both as council members and personally with notice of suit. Turtle Island News has learned council may have been delayed to seek legal advice and could not meet the original deadline of Friday, July 10, 2020. The controversy stems from a press release sent out by SNEC July 1, 2020. SNEC called for Williams’ resignation saying it wanted to ensure accountability and transparency but offered no grounds. “We want to ensure accountability and transparency and make it clear that there can be no…

