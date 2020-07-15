SN Police investigate laser pointed at aircraft

Six Nations Police are investigating after a report from air traffic control said that someone has been pointing a green laser at aircraft flying over Six Nations of the Grand River. Police said Monday they received a report July 10th at about 10 p.m. that a laser was pointed into the cockpit of an aircraft on a south-to-north flight path that had been flying at low altitude over the territory. Video footage from the cockpit showed the laser appeared to be shining from the west side of Cayuga Road, south of Sixth Line Road, police said.The pilot said there have repeated incidents involving a laser from the same location. Police said the Canadian Aeronautics Act contains a general prohibition against behaviour that endangers aircraft. It provides a fine of up…



