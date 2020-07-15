Local News
Police

SN Police investigate laser pointed at aircraft

July 15, 2020 50 views

Six Nations Police are investigating after a report from air traffic control said that someone has been pointing a green laser at aircraft flying over Six Nations of the Grand River. Police said Monday they received a report July 10th at about 10 p.m. that a laser was pointed into the cockpit of an aircraft on a south-to-north flight path that had been flying at low altitude over the territory. Video footage from the cockpit showed the laser appeared to be shining from the west side of Cayuga Road, south of Sixth Line Road, police said.The pilot said there have repeated incidents involving a laser from the same location. Police said the Canadian Aeronautics Act contains a general prohibition against behaviour that endangers aircraft. It provides a fine of up…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

North Dakota tribe sues over ruling giving minerals to state 

July 15, 2020 25

The creation of the lake forced the displacement of members of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation from their…

Read more
Daily

Polaris short list includes past winners Kaytranada, Lido Pimienta, Caribou 

July 15, 2020 23

 Indigenous indie rockers, nehiyawak of Edmonton, are in the running with the debut album “nipiy.” By…

Read more