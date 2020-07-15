COVID-19
Local News

SNEC discusses re-opening daycares

July 15, 2020 98 views

Six Nations Elected Council is waiting on advice from federal health officers before deciding to re-open daycares on the reserve. Daycare staff were set to go back to work Monday (July 13) to make preparations for re-opening but childcare centres have not yet opened. It’s not known when daycares will re-open. Elected Council discussed the re-opening of daycares at last night’s general council meeting via Zoom. Council plans to set a “tentative” opening date based on approval of operational procedures from Peter Hill, public health and environmental health officer for Indigenous Services Canada. Currently, certain children and parents remain a priority for daycare operators that have continued to operate since pandemic restrictions began in March. Priority space is given to parents who are: working parents in essential services, working parents…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

North Dakota tribe sues over ruling giving minerals to state 

July 15, 2020 25

The creation of the lake forced the displacement of members of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation from their…

Read more
Daily

Polaris short list includes past winners Kaytranada, Lido Pimienta, Caribou 

July 15, 2020 23

 Indigenous indie rockers, nehiyawak of Edmonton, are in the running with the debut album “nipiy.” By…

Read more