SNEC discusses re-opening daycares

Six Nations Elected Council is waiting on advice from federal health officers before deciding to re-open daycares on the reserve. Daycare staff were set to go back to work Monday (July 13) to make preparations for re-opening but childcare centres have not yet opened. It’s not known when daycares will re-open. Elected Council discussed the re-opening of daycares at last night’s general council meeting via Zoom. Council plans to set a “tentative” opening date based on approval of operational procedures from Peter Hill, public health and environmental health officer for Indigenous Services Canada. Currently, certain children and parents remain a priority for daycare operators that have continued to operate since pandemic restrictions began in March. Priority space is given to parents who are: working parents in essential services, working parents…



