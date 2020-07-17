Foreign vessel that arrived in Labrador had trouble at sea: mayor 

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.- The mayor of an Inuit village in Labrador says a boat flying a Norwegian flag that arrived unannounced in the community this week is still there.

Barry Andersen, the AngajukKak or mayor of Makkovik, said today the RCMP told him the sailors had docked in the coastal community of about 380 people because their vessel was taking on water.

The RCMP has said the two sailors on board were detained under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and taken to Happy Valley-Goose Bay after the vessel was reported Tuesday.

Police confirmed Wednesday the boat had originated from Norway.

Andersen says foreign boats often dock in Makkovik but their arrival caused concern this year as local governments are fighting to keep COVID-19 out of Inuit communities.

The Canada Border Services Agency has taken over the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2020.

