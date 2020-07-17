Daily
National News

Foreign vessel that arrived in Labrador had trouble at sea: mayor 

July 17, 2020 28 views

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.- The mayor of an Inuit village in Labrador says a boat flying a Norwegian flag that arrived unannounced in the community this week is still there.

Barry Andersen, the AngajukKak or mayor of Makkovik, said today the RCMP told him the sailors had docked in the coastal community of about 380 people because their vessel was taking on water.

The RCMP has said the two sailors on board were detained under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and taken to Happy Valley-Goose Bay after the vessel was reported Tuesday.

Police confirmed Wednesday the boat had originated from Norway.

Andersen says foreign boats often dock in Makkovik but their arrival caused concern this year as local governments are fighting to keep COVID-19 out of Inuit communities.

The Canada Border Services Agency has taken over the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2020.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Alberta Mountie gets probation for in custody assault on Indigenous man 

July 17, 2020 30

HIGH PRAIRIE, Alta-A Mountie has been given 15 months probation for assaulting an Indigenous man shortly…

Read more
Daily

Major new pipelines and mines must show path to net zero to get approved 

July 16, 2020 61

  Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta. on Tuesday June 18,…

Read more

Leave a Reply