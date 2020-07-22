Annual Jay Treaty Border Crossing Fight The Line!

COVID-19 fails to stop the Indigenous border crossing celebration By Lynda Powless Editor NIAGARA FALLS -Not even a pandemic could stop them from Fighting the Line. Haudenosaunee from both sides of the US/Canada border carried out a 93 year old tradition Saturday continuing the Indian Defence League of America’s (IDLA) annual border crossing celebration but with a twist. IDLA president Shirley Squire of Six Nations said despite the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic the event went off well, but it had its difficulties. “It was hard this year. We didn’t know whether to go ahead or not,” she said. While the march is normally filled with floats, signs, and music make no mistake the celebration is an “an act of resistance” highlighting the imposition of the U.S./Canada border on Indigenous lands, while…



