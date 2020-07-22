Six Nations Cannabis Commission time to hit restart

Six Nations Elected Council needs to recognize its cannabis commission is in a free fall and needs to be dismantled. The commission is just over a year old and it has been a tumultuous year. Launched under former elected chief Ava Hill the commission hasn’t been able to get its feet under it. Inner fighting and disgruntlement hit within two months of it being established. The former chair became a scapegoat in an attempt to give the commission some kind of credibility in a community wondering what was going on. Since then another member quit, council appointed two councillors in an attempt to bring some order to the group. Now yet a third commission member has left this time citing a sudden conflict of interest. Audrey Hill said Tuesday that…



