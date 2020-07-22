Editorial
National News

Six Nations Cannabis Commission time to hit restart

July 22, 2020 103 views

Six Nations Elected Council needs to recognize its cannabis commission is in a free fall and needs to be dismantled. The commission is just over a year old and it has been a tumultuous year. Launched under former elected chief Ava Hill the commission hasn’t been able to get its feet under it. Inner fighting and disgruntlement hit within two months of it being established. The former chair became a scapegoat in an attempt to give the commission some kind of credibility in a community wondering what was going on. Since then another member quit, council appointed two councillors in an attempt to bring some order to the group. Now yet a third commission member has left this time citing a sudden conflict of interest. Audrey Hill said Tuesday that…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Newfoundland and Labrador apology to Inuit residential school survivors on hold 

July 23, 2020 7

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.- The government of Newfoundland and Labrador and Inuit leaders have agreed to suspend…

Read more
Daily

Indigenous leaders call for systemic review of RCMP practices

July 23, 2020 21

OTTAWA- First Nations and Inuit leaders are urging Ottawa to launch an independent, civilian review of…

Read more