Six Nations Elected Council to apologize to police commission chair

July 22, 2020 75 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) may be issuing an apology to the Six Nations Police Commission (SNPC) chairman after calling for his resignation, without grounds, in a press release June 24th. Steve Williams refused to resign and served the council members both as councillors and personally with notice of suit after learning of the widely circulated press release. Williams said the press release targeted him. “They have targeted me in this. They sent that so called media release out not just to media but to local organizations and provincial and national organizations. They targeted me,” he said. Williams demanded a public apology originally by Friday July 10th but when SNEC asked for an extension to consult a legal adviser they were given to Wednesday, July 15th…

