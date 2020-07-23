Four people face charges after Six Nations Police raid residential cannabis dispensary

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Four Six Nations people are a facing a series of charges after police raided a Chiefswood Road house they described as an ” illicit cannabis dispensary known as “Serenity Medical Dispensary” Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Six Nations Police said they executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at 384 Chiefswood Road. Police said officers entered the building where a man and a woman were taken into custody without incident.

Searches of the buildings and vehicles on the property resulted in seizures of: Fentanyl, Cocaine, Oxycodone, Methamphetamine, Hydromorphone, Naloxone, Clonazepam, Illicit Cannabis, various THC products and paraphernalia, Price list, Debt Lists, surveillance cameras, silver handgun, shotgun ammunition, stun gun and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Arrested and charged are the following parties, all from Six Nations:

Jason Brock Henhawk, 40, is charged with:

– Possession for the purposes of trafficking X7

– Distribute illicit Cannabis

– Possession for the Purpose of Distribution

– Possession for the Purpose of Selling

– Possession Under $5,000 X2

– Possession Prohibited Weapon

– Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use

The Accused, Jason Brock Henhawk was held for a Bail Hearing on July 22, 2020.

Cheryl Janice Vanevery, 26, is charged with:

– Possession for the purposes of trafficking X7

– Possession Under $5,000

– Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition, Careless Use

The Accused, Cheryl Janice Vanevery was held for a Bail Hearing on July 22, 2020

Sherwin Paul Henhawk, 67, is charged with:

– Distribute illicit Cannabis

– Possession for the Purpose of Distribution

– Possession for the Purpose of Selling

– Possession Under $5,000

– Possession Prohibited Weapon

Karen Elizabeth Henhawk, 64, is charged with:

– Distribute illicit Cannabis

– Possession for the Purpose of Distribution

– Possession for the Purpose of Selling

– Possession Under $5,000

– Possession Prohibited Weapon

Terrence Daniel Hill, 46, is charged with:

– Distribute illicit Cannabis

– Possession for the Purpose of Distributing

– Possession for the Purpose of Selling

– Possession Under $5,000

– Possession Prohibited Weapon

Anyone with information about this incident or any illicit or illegal drug activity is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca

