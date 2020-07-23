Daily
National News

Four people face charges after Six Nations Police raid residential cannabis dispensary

July 23, 2020 173 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Four Six Nations people are a facing a series of charges after police raided  a Chiefswood Road house  they described as  an ” illicit cannabis dispensary known as “Serenity Medical Dispensary” Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Six Nations Police said they executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at 384 Chiefswood Road. Police said officers entered the building where a man and a woman were taken into custody without incident.

Searches of the buildings and vehicles on the property resulted in seizures of: Fentanyl, Cocaine, Oxycodone, Methamphetamine, Hydromorphone, Naloxone, Clonazepam, Illicit Cannabis, various THC products and paraphernalia, Price list, Debt Lists, surveillance cameras, silver handgun, shotgun ammunition, stun gun and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Arrested and charged are the following parties, all from Six Nations:

Jason Brock Henhawk, 40,  is charged with:
– Possession for the purposes of trafficking X7
– Distribute illicit Cannabis
– Possession for the Purpose of Distribution
– Possession for the Purpose of Selling
– Possession Under $5,000 X2
– Possession Prohibited Weapon
– Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use
The Accused, Jason Brock Henhawk was held for a Bail Hearing on July 22, 2020.

Cheryl Janice Vanevery, 26, is charged with:
– Possession for the purposes of trafficking X7
– Possession Under $5,000
– Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition, Careless Use
The Accused, Cheryl Janice Vanevery was held for a Bail Hearing on July 22, 2020

Sherwin Paul Henhawk, 67, is charged with:
– Distribute illicit Cannabis
– Possession for the Purpose of Distribution
– Possession for the Purpose of Selling
– Possession Under $5,000
– Possession Prohibited Weapon

Karen Elizabeth Henhawk, 64, is charged with:
– Distribute illicit Cannabis
– Possession for the Purpose of Distribution
– Possession for the Purpose of Selling
– Possession Under $5,000
– Possession Prohibited Weapon

Terrence Daniel Hill, 46, is charged with:
– Distribute illicit Cannabis
– Possession for the Purpose of Distributing
– Possession for the Purpose of Selling
– Possession Under $5,000
– Possession Prohibited Weapon

Anyone with information about this incident or any illicit or illegal drug activity is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Indigenous leaders call for systemic review of RCMP practices

July 23, 2020 6

OTTAWA- First Nations and Inuit leaders are urging Ottawa to launch an independent, civilian review of…

Read more
Daily

Proposed B.C. legislation to detain youth who overdose could harm them: doctor 

July 23, 2020 26

By Camille Bains THE CANADIAN PRESS VANCOUVER- Indigenous and civil liberties groups say the British Columbia…

Read more

Leave a Reply