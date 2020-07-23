Daily
Manitoba junior men’s hockey team drops Indigenous name and logo 

July 23, 2020 38 views

   The Manitoba  Neepawa Natives drop logo of stereotyped Indigenous man  with feathers in his hair

NEEPAWA, Man.- A junior men’s hockey team in Manitoba has dropped its Indigenous mascot and name.

The Neepawa Natives announced the change Wednesday, saying the team would also be dropping its logo of a stereotyped Indigenous man with feathers in his hair.

A statement on the team’s website said its board of directors made the decision to drop the name and logo effective for the 2021-22 season.

The club will begin a process to decide a new name and logo.

Neepawa is located about 185 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

The mayor of another southern Manitoba hockey team, the Morden Redskins, has also called for change to that team’s name and logo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2020

