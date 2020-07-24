Six Nations Elected Council says masks now mandatory in Covid-19 battle

By Donna Duric

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Elected Council has made it mandatory that people wear masks in all public places on the reserve to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The new order goes into effect immediately until Aug. 30, 2020, when the Six Nations Emergency Control Group (ECG) reassesses the situation.

“It’s been proven that wearing a mask decreases the spread,” said Lori Davis-Hill, director of Six Nations Health Services and member of the ECG. “That’s the bottom line. We’re trying to keep people as safe as possible when they’re in places of business.”

The political liaison committee unanimously passed a motion July 23 to make mask-wearing mandatory in all public places on the reserve.

Children under two are exempted from wearing masks, as are individuals who have trouble breathing, people who are hearing impaired, those who are unconscious, incapacitated or not able to put on a mask without assistance, and employees behind a physical barrier. Mandatory masks are not required at businesses that are not open to the public.

All Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council Departments will be required to wear face coverings while indoors in their office environments.

Public education will be launched encouraging all residents and businesses to wear face coverings when entering public spaces outside of their homes.

Signs will be put up on the borders of the territory advising visitors to wear face coverings when entering buildings within Six Nations.

Despite the desire to make it mandatory, Davis-Hill said there will be no enforcement.

“Our discussion does keep coming back to enforcement and how we enforce this,” she said. “It’s up to the individual businesses to make that decision – no mask, no service. We’re looking at the education piece as being continuing to protect our people.”

Coun. Melba thomas agreed there should be a mask-wearing by-law in place but again pointed to the problem of not having a by-law officer on the reserve to enforce the rule.

Coun. Hazel Johnson suggested all businesses place signs on their doors advising that masks must be worn before entering the premises.

“It’ll be just like the no smoking signs. Everybody will have to abide by that – that they have to wear face coverings until such time as the situation changes and people don’t have to wear them anymore.”

Coun. Helen Miller said everyone should be wearing masks, whether on reserve or off-reserve.

“They have to do it when they go off reserve, I don’t see any reason why they can’t do it here,” she said.

All surrounding municipalities have mandatory public mask by-laws in place.

