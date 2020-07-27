Six Nations Police investigating suspicious vehicle

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle on Fifth Line Road near Cayuga Road in the community after a woman walking along the roadway reported being followed Monday, July 27th, 2020 at 12:26 AM.

Police arrived at the area and spoke with a 31-year-old woman who described a white van with all white windows on the sides and back. The van was accompanied by a black sedan car. Police said the vehicles had passed by the woman three times; on the third time, they were heard to comment on “getting her”. The Indigenous female felt she was about to be abducted and ran to a friend’s residence on Cayuga Road.

The number of occupants is unknown, no licence numbers were obtained. The only description of the two males in the van was that they had no type of accent and may have been Caucasian. Police patrolled the area but did not locate the suspect vehicles.

Police want to remind Community members to always be aware of your surroundings. If you observe something or someone acting suspiciously, trust your instincts, move to a safe location and seek help. Call the Police as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to report any information to the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

