Six Nations Weekend Death May Be Tied To Drugs

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-One man is dead after what was described as a suspected homicide on Six Nations Saturday.

Six Nations Police say drugs may be involved in the weekend death, which occurred at a home on Sixth Line Road near Cayuga Road sometime on July 25.

Police were on scene at the home around 4 pm on Saturday and remained into the next day. Six Nations Police said in a press release they received information about “suspicious activity, possibly involving drugs and a possible overdose at a residence” on Six Nations Saturday.

An investigation led them to a Sixth Line Road address, where police discovered a deceased male.

Police are withholding the identity of the deceased and further details until a positive identification is made and next of kin are notified.

Police remained on scene until Sunday afternoon and are continuing to investigate.

Police said in a press release Monday (July 27) they will provide more information as it becomes available.

Sources told Turtle Island News two men had been arrested in connection with the death but police would not confirm the arrests.

Add Your Voice