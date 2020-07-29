Daily
National News

B.C. to announce plans for September return to school amid COVID 19 pandemic 

July 29, 2020 56 views

VICTORIA-The British Columbia government is set to announce its updated plan for a safe return for public schools during the    COVID-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Rob Fleming says the plan was developed in consultation with a committee made up of teachers, parents, First Nations, principals, trustees, school boards, support workers and health and safety officials.

He says the plan builds on the lessons learned last May when Kindergarten-to-Grade 5 students had the option to attend school half time and those in grades 6 to 12 could attend one day a week while continuing with virtual classes.

Fleming told the legislature Tuesday the updated plan includes health and safety protocols to ensure a safe restart for in-class instruction that will be ready for the first day of school on Sept. 8.

He says the plan also includes measures nimble enough to react to the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19.

Fleming says provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and representatives for B.C. school trustees and parent advisory councils will attend today’s news conference at the B.C. legislature introducing the plans.

 This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2020.

 

