Caledonia housing site remains shut down

Six Nations people shut down Caledonia construction By Donna Duric Writer CALEDONIA – It’s been almost two weeks since an unknown number of Six Nations people shut down construction of a 1,000-home subdivision in Caledonia dubbed McKenzie Meadows. The developer, Foxgate Developments, representing Ballantry Homes and Losani Homes, has not yet obtained an injunction asking protesters to clear the land. Skylar Williams, a Six Nations spokesperson at the protest site, says the group is unaware of any plans from the developer to obtain an injunction. If an injunction is obtained and police attempt to clear people off the land, he said they are “prepared” to hold onto the land. Williams said part of the reason for the work stoppage is that Six Nations was not fairly compensated for the housing…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice