Six Nations Elected chief and councillors on break

Six Nations Elected Councillors and chief are on “hiatus” for two weeks. For the first time in 25 years the band council itself has decided to take two weeks off. The vacation for the entire elected council does not include the administration staff or programs. Turtle Island News has learned the decision was made in a closed meeting last week. Communications officer Candace Lickers said there are no council, or council committee meetings scheduled for the next two weeks but would not confirm the “break.” Previous councils saw the elected chief take a vacation but a councillor was appointed to chair meetings and council would continue holding meetings and conducting the community’s business. However some councillors have said they will continue to be available to community members during the two…
