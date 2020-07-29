Six Nations Elected Council passes mandatory mask by-law

By Donna Duric Writer Six Nations Elected Council has made it mandatory that people wear masks in all public places on Six Nations to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The new manditory mask order went into effect immediately extending to Aug. 30, 2020, when the Six Nations Emergency Control Group (ECG) reassesses the situation. “It’s been proven that wearing a mask decreases the spread,” said Lori Davis-Hill, director of Six Nations Health Services and member of the ECG. “That’s the bottom line. We’re trying to keep people as safe as possible when they’re in places of business.” The political liaison committee unanimously passed a motion July 23 to make mask-wearing mandatory in all public places on the reserve. Children under two are exempted from wearing masks, as are individuals who…



