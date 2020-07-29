Six Nations Police Commissioner still looking for SNEC apology

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) may still be facing a lawsuit after failing to issue an apology to Six Nations Police Commission (SNPC) chairman Steve Williams. Williams, who has stepped back from role as chairman, said Tuesday he still has not received an apology from SNEC for calling for his resignation, without grounds, in a press release June 24th. “This has been going on for too long now. It’s six weeks since they issued that press release and haven’t answered for it.” Williams said both sides had been working on a draft apology but, he said SNEC could not agree to the latest version. “Some of the councillors don’t want to apologize individually,” he said. He said “if I don’t have an apology by tomorrow (July…



