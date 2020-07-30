Chief Louie elected to lead Okanagan Nation Alliance

OSOYOOS INDIAN BAND-Osoyoos Chief Clarence Louie has been elected as tribal chair of the Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA).

Chief Louie has led the Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) for three decades. He is taking over the lead from well known tribal chair and spokesman Grand Chief Stewart Phillip.

“Chief Louie is the longest-standing chief within the nation and will no doubt provide strong leadership based on his years of experience, knowledge and past service to the nation,” the ONA said in a press release.

Chief Louie is known nation wide for leading the OIB into a variety of economic ventures including an industrial park , winery and golf course and resort.

Phillip served as tribal chair for 16 years.

He went public in June appealing for a kidney donation he said was needed to extend his life.

“The ONA would like to acknowledge (Phillip’s) lifetime commitment to the defence of Indigenous people’s title and rights, his service to the Syilx Okanagan people and our advancement as a nation,” the statement read.

The alliance is made up of seven First Nations from this region, plus the Colville Confederated Tribes in Washington State.

