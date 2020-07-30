Ontario provides funding to Six Nations and Indigenous arts and tourism groups

The Ontario Ministery of Tourism and Culture is providing more than $279,000 in funding to Six Nations and area Indigenous arts and tourism sectors.

Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture announced the funding at the Mohawk Chapel Thursday (July 30, 2020) morning.

Minister Lisa MacLeod said “heritage, sport, tourism and culture industries were hit first, the hardest and will take the longest to recover.”

She said “As we move forward with reopening the province, we are proud to support numerous organizations through invaluable Indigenous partnerships that build up communities and put the tourism industry on a path to recovery.”

The province has continued to invest in Ontario’s tourism and creative sectors through Ontario Arts Council and Youth Cultural Camp investments since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.

Funding includes:

-$40,250 will go to community-based cultural programming opportunities for Six Nations youth

-$60,192 to the Woodland Cultural Centre to protect, promote, interpret and present the history, language, intellect and cultural heritage of the Anishinaabe and Onkwehonwe

-$48,374 for the Kaha:wi Dance Theatre to offer innovative dance programming that will draw inspiration from contemporary and traditional Indigenous dance forms and culture

–$30,263 for Outside Looking in that will provide opportunities for Indigenous youth and their communities to engage in long-term education through dance

Indigenous Toruism Ontario received $100,000 to deliver cultural expression and preservation programs through tourism.

Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma attended the announcement outside the Mohawk Chapel.

