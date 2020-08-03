Man found deceased in Hagersville apartment identified as from Mississauga of the Credit First Nation

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) -A deceased man found inside an apartment in Hagersville July 29, 2020 has been identified as a Mississauga of the Credit First Nation man.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch,launched a homicide investigation after the body of a deceased person was located inside an apartment. OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County Ambulance Services found the man after responding to a Main Street North address in Hagersville where a witness reported seeing smoke coming from an apartment unit on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 8:51 p.m.,

The deceased has been identified as Tyler King, 30, of the Mississauga’s of the Credit First Nation, Ontario.

There is no concern for public safety at this time and there were no other occupants in the apartment, OPP said. The investigation remains ongoing with the assistance of the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall.

OPP is asking anyone who may have any information to assist with the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

