200 more charges laid in Six Nations organized crime raid

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Two more people have been arrested in connection with an organized crime raid on Six Nations in June.

Ontario Provincial Police made the arrests in connection with a massive investigation into atobacco manufacturing facility on Six Nations— which police say has links to organized crime.

Sixteen people were initially charged during the year-long investigation, dubbed Project Cairnes, resulting in 218 charges.

After the June 1 arrests, police say the investigation continued, and they discovered two more individuals “associated to legitimate businesses” were involved in the manufacturing and distribution of the contraband tobacco.

The OPP say they initially seized 11.5 million contraband cigarettes as part of the operation, along with 1,714 pounds of cannabis (estimated street value of $2.5 million) and 1.14 kilograms of cocaine.

Seizures also included a cocaine press, three handguns, $236,750 in cash and seven vehicles.

A 57-year-old Mississauga man has been charged with unlawfully manufacturing a tobacco product without a licence and participation in a criminal enterprise.

A 70-year-old Florida man was also charged with unlawfully manufacturing a tobacco product without a licence.

Police said contraband cigarettes from the Six Nations facility were being trafficked to other parts of Ontario and across Canada, where they were being sold on the street.

Police said a group from Toronto were controlling the tobacco facility.

The countrywide investigation included the efforts of the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, the RCMP and the Ministries of Finance in Ontario and British Columbia.

