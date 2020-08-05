Brantford Police investigate remains found in the city

August 5, 2020

BRANTFORD. ONT-The Brantford Police Service Major Crimes Unit and the Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating the discovery of suspected human remains in the area of Glenwood Drive on August 5, 2020.

A police presence will be in the area and the public are asked to avoid the area .

A postmortem coroner’s examination is to be scheduled. Until this examination has been completed, Brantford Police Service is unable to provide further information regarding the identification of the remains. As the investigation is in the very early stages, additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brantford Police Service at (519) 756-7050 or Brantford-Brant Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID251

