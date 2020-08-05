Deceased man inside apartment damaged by fire was Credit First Nations man

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – A man found inside a Hagersville apartment unit that hit by fire has been identified as a Credit First Nations man. The man has been identified as Tyler King, 30, of the Mississaugas’s of the Credit First Nation. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch, is continuing to investigate the death as a homicide after the body of deceased person was located inside an apartment. On Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 8:51 p.m., OPP Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County Ambulance Services responded to Main Street North in Hagersville after a witness reported seeing smoke coming from an apartment unit. The investigation remains ongoing with the assistance of the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall. OPP said…



