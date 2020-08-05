Local News
Mississaugas of the Credit man charged in Hagersville homicide

August 5, 2020

A man from the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation is facing murder charges in the death of Tyler King. King, 30, also of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, was found dead inside an apartment in Hagersville July 29. On Wed. July 29 around 8:50 p.m., the OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County ambulance were called to an apartment on Main Street North in Hagersville after a witness reported seeing smoke coming from the unit. The Ontario Fire Marshall was called in to assist with the investigation after police identified a body inside the unit as Tyler King. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Criminal Investigation Branch began investigating the death as a homicide. A man from the First Nation has been arrested and charged in relation to…

