Ontario gives Six Nations almost $300k for tourism and arts

August 5, 2020 67 views
Lisa MacLeod, minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture (Photos by Donna Duric)

By Donna Duric Writer Six Nations is getting almost $300,000 from the provincial government to help the community’s tourism and arts sector, which have been hard hit by the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Lisa MacLeod, minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture, announced the funding at the historic Mohawk Chapel in Brantford Thursday morning. “Heritage, sport, tourism and culture industries were hit first, the hardest and will take the longest to recover,” said MacLeod. “As we move forward with reopening the province, we are proud to support numerous organizations through invaluable Indigenous partnerships that build up communities and put the tourism industry on a path to recovery.” Six Nations is getting money for various projects and initiatives, including: -$40,250 for community-based cultural programming opportunities for Six Nations youth -$60,192…

