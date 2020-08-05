Local News
Six Nations Police internal investigation into third week

August 5, 2020 147 views

By Lynda Powless Editor For the first time in the Six Nations Police Service’s more than 30 year history an internal investigation into the conduct of a police officer has brought in public officials as witnesses. A disciplinary action investigation has asked three band councillors to appear as witnesses. A letter from the Six Nations Police Commission’s lawyer to Six Nations Elected Council cites the investigation. A second letter to SNEC from a third party investigator would later request the councillors’ presence as witnesses. The letters came after Six Nations Police Chief Glenn Lickers began an investigation into alleged police personnel complaints being made to band councillors from a Six Nations Police officer. Police Chief Lickers said after hearing Councillor Wendy Johnson, then a band council representative on the Six…

