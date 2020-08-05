Six Nations Tiny Houses Takes Big Shot at Housing Needs

Six Nations unveils eight new tiny-home units By Donna Duric Writer What more could a single person need than a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living room? That’s what you will find in the eight new tiny home construction units that Six Nations built to alleviate its miles-long housing waiting list. The fresh paint smell still lingers in the brand-new units, built in a row on Harold Road just off Fourth Line Road. The 570-square units are almost occupied, with only one unit left to fill. Six Nations Housing held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday to celebrate the completion of the build, which came after Indigenous Services Canada provided just over $1 million for the project. Each home cost about $70,000 to build. “Our one-bedroom waiting list had been stagnant for…



