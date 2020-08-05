Local News
Police

Steve Williams back as Six Nations Police Commission chair, new Police Chief and deputy chief

August 5, 2020 118 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations has a new Police Chief, a new deputy chief and Steve Williams has been returned as chair of the Six Nations Police Commission (SNPC). The commission met last week and have promoted Darren Montour to the position of Chief of the Six Nations Police Force effective August 17th and Dave Smoke takes on the role of Deputy Chief immediately.’ Both are long time Six Nations Police officers. Six Nations Police Chief Glenn Lickers will stay until a current personnel investigation is completed. At the same time the SNPC has brought Steve Williams back as chair. Commission member Alysia Anderson has been appointed vice chair. Williams stepped back from his role as chairman after the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) called for his resignation without…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Court reverses order to shut down Dakota Access pipeline 

August 5, 2020 56

Dakota Access pipeline By James MacPherson THE ASSOCIATED PRESS BISMARCK, N.D.-A federal appeals court on Wednesday…

Read more
Daily

Brantford Police investigate remains found in the city

August 5, 2020 68

August 5, 2020 BRANTFORD. ONT-The Brantford Police Service Major Crimes Unit and the Office of the…

Read more