Missing Hamilton man found deceased after boating on Grand River

COUNTY OF BRANT, ON – The body of a 24-year-old Hamilton man missing on the Grand River has been located after a search by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), County of Brant Detachment, County of Brant Fire Department, Haldimand Fire Department, Six Nations EMS and Brant County EMS all responded to a report of a missing person at a Grand River, Brant County address Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at approximately 8:44 p.m

It was determined that 24-year-old Nagim MOHAMED of Hamilton, Ontario launched a Personal Watercraft (PWC) at Chiefswood Park located in Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation. He was seen entering the water at approximately 7:15 p.m., and has not been seen since. The PWC was subsequently located approximately 3 kilometres east of the park at 7:50 p.m., and it has been determined that no life jacket had been worn.

On Thursday, August 6, 2020, members of the OPP Under Water Search and Recovery Unit located the missing male deceased.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is continuing.

