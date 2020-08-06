OPP Searching Grand River For A 24 Year Old Missing Male

Personal Watercraft Located Unoccupied

Brant COUNTY OF BRANT -A search is continuing along the Grand River after a 24-year-old Hamilton man went missing Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at approximately 8:44 p.m.,. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), County of Brant Detachment, County of Brant Fire Department, Haldimand Fire Department, Six Nations EMS and Brant County EMS all responded to the missing person at a Grand River, Country of Brant address.

OPP said the 24-year-old Nagim MOHAMED of Hamilton, Ontario launched a Personal Watercraft (PWC) at Chiefswood Park located in Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation. He was seen entering the water at approximately 7:15 p.m., and has not been seen since. The PWC was subsequently located approximately 3 kilometers east of the park at 7:50 p.m., . Police said no life jacket had been worn.

Members of the County of Brant Fire Department, Haldimand Fire Department along with the County of Brant officers and OPP Aviation Services have searched the waters and shore line of the Grand River. The search is being suspended and is resuming this morning.

The missing individual is described as a black male, approximately 5’6, 120 lbs, brown eyes and had short buzzed hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with black coloured shorts.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

The investigation is continuing.

