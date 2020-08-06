Daily
Saskatchewan RCMP say body of boy who drowned in Makwa Lake recovered

LOON LAKE, Sask.-RCMP say the body of a boy who drowned in west-central Saskatchewan has been recovered.

Mounties say the six-year-old boy was pulled from a sandbar by strong currents on June 23 in Makwa Lake near the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation.

Police say his remains were found Wednesday by the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team more than a kilometre away from where he was last seen.

Other groups that looked for the boy included RCMP, Ministry of Environment conservation officers, Loon Lake Fire Department, Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, Prince Albert Grand Council Emergency Services and the Grandmother’s Bay Recovery Team.

They were assisted by the Lloydminster Rescue Squad, Canadian Search and Disaster Dogs Association, First Nations and nearby residents, family members and friends.

Last month, RCMP issued warnings about strong currents in Saskatchewan lakes and rivers after the disappearance of the boy and the drownings of a child near Sucker River and a young man near Waseca.

 This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2020

 

 

