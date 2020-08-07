Multiple injunctions awarded against Caledonia housing development protesters

One of the fires set during the demonstration. (Photo by Jim C. POwless)

By Lynda Powless and Donna Duric

Writers

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- An Ontario Court has awarded two injunctions and a third is expected shortly against protesters holding a 1000 home development site known as McKenzie Meadows in Caledonia.

At the same time Turtle Island News has learned Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council representatives have issued three demands to OPP before the roads will be opened.

Those demands include the Federal and Provincial governments recognize them as the only government at Six Nations; present the land deed for Highway 6 and issue the OPP issue an apology for shooting (rubber bullets) at Six Nations people.

OPP admit they fired rubber bullets at protesters on the development site Wednesday in attempts to remove them from the property. OPP claim the bullets were fired after protesters were given a chance to remove women and children from the site and for all protesters to be able to gather their items.

Sources said once the women and children were off the site the male protesters refused to leave throwing rocks and sticks at the OPP. The OPP claim they fired the rubber bullets into the air not at the protesters.

Mayor Ken Hewitt said demonstrators have claimed the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council was not consulted on the development.

“They say that the Confederacy was not consulted. They say no accommodations were made. They say they are protecting the land and their claim. Yet I would ask why now are they coming out? The process to consult occurred many years ago. Six Nations was notified by both the County and the Band Council of this development. That includes members of the Confederacy.”

He said “the developers took upon themselves to go further without any legal obligation to offer land and money to Six Nations as a token of respect. This has nothing to do with the ongoing land claim that is taking 27 years to get in front of federal courts. An issue that needs addressing.”

He said public meetings on the development were held in Haldimand County and at Six Nations where Six Nations Elected Council hosted public meetings.

“with an openness about the arrangement structure with the developers. If these individuals did not like the arrangement it was at that time to make it known to Band Council for accepting it. If the Confederacy felt the same, it was at that time to discuss it further. If that divide continues then it should be within Six Nations that they debate and discuss these concerns not on McKenzie Meadows.”

Mayor Hewitt said the developer, Haldimand and Six Nations Band Council all followed the processes in place. He said they were all open to public scrutiny.

Mayor Hewitt said the current protest holding the “developer back and excited new homeowners from realizing their dream is nonsense and like the Premier states, “enough is enough”.

Hewitt said he does not understand why it has taken 27 years for Six Nations land claims to settled.

“Why does it take 27 years to hear a claim let alone settle one? I understand the complexities that exist but I would say once again, “enough is enough”. Every member of Six Nations deserves to be angry with this process and each one of us should be asking our federal government, why?”

He said he understands Six Nations frustration with the federal process.

“I fully can appreciate their frustration and the anger, but I do not condone the methods by which they are exercising that frustration and anger. It is deplorable that our governments have treated our indigenous friends in this matter but wronging a wrong is not the solution and hurting your neighbours is not the path to success.”

He said he will continue to support a resolution to Six Nations outstanding land claim and will work “with all those involved to continue to look at shared opportunities with Six Nations such as the waterline project that would see fresh Lake Erie water to all or parts of Six Nations.

But he emphasized he will not work with anyone involved in violence. “I will NOT work with and or support anyone who thinks that acts of civil disobedience are an appropriate way to make their point. I will push for the OPP to apply the injunctions on those breaking the judge’s orders and I will look to our judicial system to apply the law on those that so just deserve it.

He also asked the public to refrain from racial comments in what is an emotionally charged situation.

The subdivision is near the still-unresolved land reclamation of the former Douglas Creek Estates housing subdivision in Caledonia that sparked international headlines and historic land rights negotiations with the federal government in 2006. Talks broke off in 2009 and remain unresolved to this day.

Six Nations held community meetings and some that attended the meetings objected to the McKenzie Meadows project during community engagement sessions in 2013 that offered $1,250 per unit to help build a language school on Six Nations as one of the project benefits. The maximum benefit to Six Nations would have been $1.2 million. The current accommodation deal, approved earlier this year by the current sitting council, saw Six Nations receive $352,000 from Ballantry Homes as well as 42.85 acres of farm land at 170 Concession 17 Road in Hagersville, Ont.

The subdivision under construction sits on farmland on the east and west side of McKenzie Road in Caledonia. The entire land holding is about 107 acres. Phase one plans include the development of 25.2 acres and 200 residential units.

Director of Six Nations Lands and Resources Lonny Bomberry said Ballantry has acknowledged that Caledonia is a sensitive area for housing developments given the history of the Caledonia land reclamation of the former Douglas Creek Estates housing development on Argyle Street in 2006.

Six Nations’ accommodation package includes 42.3 acres of land across from Little Buffalo store along Townline Road, formerly owned by the Sloat family, that was transferred to Six Nations. It is now in the return to reserve process.

It also includes a transfer of $352,000 to the Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council that was put into a land banking account to be used for future purchases of land that will be added to the reserve.

“There is no legal obligation upon any third party owner of lands to accommodate for land that is under claim against the Crown and which land change goes back to the 1800s,” Six Nations Elected Council said in a statement recently.

“Ballantry Homes, as a third party owner of the land, has no legal obligation to accommodate Six Nations but it did anyway because it is aware of the claims by Six Nations against Crown Canada and Crown Ontario. This is in line with what Empire Homes did in 2016 for its development along McClung Road in Seneca Township in Caledonia when it purchased 200 acres in Oneida Township and agreed to transfer it in stages to Six Nations. Presently Six Nations has received 75 acres from that agreement and will receive the remainder as development progresses at McClung Road.”

Six Nations is still pursuing a land claims case against the Crown that was filed in 1995 and remains unresolved to this day.

“The suit is being actively prosecuted and the trial is scheduled to start in October of 2022,” elected council said in the statement.“The claim is that the Crown (Ontario and Canada) breached their fiduciary duty in unlawfully dispossessing Six Nations of all its land and money. As well, Six Nations is asking the Crown to account as a trustee for all the land and money that were taken and if the Crown cannot account, then to restore all the land and money that was lost.”

