Six Nations Police investigate robbery of elderly woman

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Police are investigating the robbery of an elderly woman that occurred at the rear of the Iroquois Plaza on Chiefswood Road Sunday, August 2, 2020 at about 12:58 p.m..

Police said the suspect was described as in his late 20’s, slender build and about six feet tall.

Police said they were called to the scene and found two women with an elderly female who was lying in the parking lot at the pathway to Pine Crescent. The elderly female victim had been injuried and an ambulance was dispatched.

Police said the elderly woman was returning home when she noticed a man wearing a grey sweater with the hood up, a medical mask, a red T-shirt, pants and shoes walking towards her.. As the man continued his approach, the woman commented on the weather and the man replied, “What I want is your purse,” then grabbed her black leather purse. The woman struggled to hold on to her purse but fell backwards hitting the ground. The man then fled to a waiting vehicle and left before police arrived on scene.

The purse contained a white leopard print change purse with about $20.00 Canadian in small bills & coins, Health Card, Status Card and hand sanitizer.

The victim was transported to hospital for assessment.

Police continue to investigate canvassing the area and obtain video footage. The suspect vehicle is described as a maroon four door Chevrolet Impala (2006-2010).

Anyone with information can contact Six Nations Police, Cst.Jacob Mair or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) www.crimestoppers-brant.ca

